Huntsworth’s (HNT) “Top pick” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their top pick rating on shares of Huntsworth (LON:HNT) in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on HNT. Peel Hunt restated an add rating on shares of Huntsworth in a report on Monday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Huntsworth in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital cut their price target on shares of Huntsworth from GBX 120 ($1.58) to GBX 110 ($1.45) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 131 ($1.72).

LON HNT traded up GBX 1.80 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 67 ($0.88). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,000. Huntsworth has a 52-week low of GBX 58.24 ($0.77) and a 52-week high of GBX 109 ($1.43). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 72.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 85.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.94, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.97 million and a P/E ratio of 20.94.

Huntsworth plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare and communications company in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Medical, Marketing, Immersive, and Communications. The Medical division provides scientific strategy and communications, publications planning and delivery, specialized medical writing, medical education, and payer and value communications services, as well as support services for internal medical teams.

