Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.37

Shares of Iberdrola SA (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.37 and traded as high as $11.35. Iberdrola shares last traded at $11.01, with a volume of 3,890 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.10.

Iberdrola Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IBDSF)

Iberdrola, SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and retail of electricity in Spain, Portugal, the United Kingdom, North America, the United Sates, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Network Business, Deregulated Business, Renewable Business, and Other Businesses segments.

