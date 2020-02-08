iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

ICAD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of iCAD in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on shares of iCAD in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

iCAD stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.48. The company had a trading volume of 90,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,999. iCAD has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $170.68 million, a P/E ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iCAD during the third quarter worth $73,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iCAD during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in iCAD during the third quarter worth $106,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in iCAD by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in iCAD by 30.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 61,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 14,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the early identification and treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company provides electronic brachytherapy (eBX) products, including Axxent eBx systems for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, endometrial cancer, cervical cancer, and skin cancer, as well as for treating other cancers or conditions where radiation therapy is indicated comprising intraoperative radiation therapy.

