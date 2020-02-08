Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Brokerages expect Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) to announce $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ichor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.75. Ichor reported earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 176%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ichor will report full year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ichor.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $189.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.37 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 1.73%. Ichor’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ICHR. DA Davidson raised shares of Ichor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Ichor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Ichor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Ichor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.38.

In related news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $32,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,231.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 2,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $83,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,539,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Ichor by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 81.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 662.7% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Ichor during the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Ichor during the third quarter worth $202,000. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ichor stock opened at $33.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.58. The company has a market cap of $775.62 million, a P/E ratio of 70.85 and a beta of 2.79. Ichor has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $39.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

