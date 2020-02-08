Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Issues Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.64-0.74 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $220-235 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $219.34 million.Ichor also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.64-0.74 EPS.

ICHR traded down $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.30. The stock had a trading volume of 282,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,295. The stock has a market cap of $775.62 million, a PE ratio of 70.85 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.69. Ichor has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $39.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.68 and a 200-day moving average of $28.58.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $189.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.37 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 1.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ichor will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ICHR shares. Deutsche Bank set a $32.00 target price on Ichor and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised Ichor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley increased their target price on Ichor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Ichor from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, DA Davidson raised Ichor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.38.

In related news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 2,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $83,335.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,539,930. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $32,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,231.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

