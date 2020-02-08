Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ICHR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Ichor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Ichor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ichor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Ichor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.38.

NASDAQ ICHR traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.30. 281,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,391. Ichor has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $39.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.43 million, a PE ratio of 70.85 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.58.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Ichor had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $189.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ichor will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ichor news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,231.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 2,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $83,335.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICHR. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 830.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 120,149 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Ichor by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 548,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,253,000 after buying an additional 108,670 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ichor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,076,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ichor by 8,029.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 80,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after buying an additional 79,734 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Ichor during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,334,000. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

