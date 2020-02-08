ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Upgraded at BidaskClub

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.00.

ICUI stock traded down $3.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $210.76. The company had a trading volume of 144,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,650. ICU Medical has a 52 week low of $148.89 and a 52 week high of $259.72. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.36 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $188.52 and a 200 day moving average of $180.14.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. ICU Medical had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $307.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ICU Medical will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ICU Medical news, Director George A. Lopez sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.29, for a total transaction of $3,685,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 368,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,977,946.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott E. Lamb sold 9,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.58, for a total transaction of $1,658,627.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,966.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,940 shares of company stock valued at $5,846,715 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICUI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 1,389.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 87.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 17.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 559 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

