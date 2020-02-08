Ieq Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,683,000. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for approximately 1.0% of Ieq Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDY. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $674,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 13.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,769,000 after buying an additional 9,244 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 114.0% in the third quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 2,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 78,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,687,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

MDY traded down $3.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $373.47. The stock had a trading volume of 782,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,989. The business has a fifty day moving average of $375.28 and a 200 day moving average of $359.85. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $328.72 and a 1 year high of $383.41.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.