Ieq Capital LLC Buys Shares of 69,884 iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 69,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,770,000. Ieq Capital LLC owned about 0.17% of iShares Global 100 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IOO. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IOO traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.81. The company had a trading volume of 81,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,227. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $56.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.64 and its 200-day moving average is $51.14.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

