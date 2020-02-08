Ieq Capital LLC Invests $4.25 Million in Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 181,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,251,000. Pagerduty makes up 0.8% of Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Pagerduty by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in Pagerduty in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pagerduty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Pagerduty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Pagerduty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Pagerduty alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on PD shares. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Pagerduty in a report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pagerduty in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Pagerduty in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pagerduty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Pagerduty in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.93.

In related news, VP Steven Chung sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total transaction of $1,305,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 52,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $1,268,176.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,740,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,033,883.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 157,370 shares of company stock worth $3,930,264 in the last 90 days.

Shares of NYSE:PD traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,039,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,989. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.50. Pagerduty Inc has a 1-year low of $20.53 and a 1-year high of $59.82.

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Pagerduty had a negative net margin of 29.89% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $42.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.12 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pagerduty Inc will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Pagerduty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pagerduty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagerduty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.