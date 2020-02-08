Ieq Capital LLC Invests $8.37 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 120,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,374,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.5% of Ieq Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 44,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 5,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 8,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.96. 22,188,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,833,510. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $61.26 and a 52-week high of $70.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.68.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

