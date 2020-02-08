Ieq Capital LLC Takes $3.07 Million Position in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 59,681 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,067,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XEC. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cimarex Energy by 234.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cimarex Energy by 814.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 1,610.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 178.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 971 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cimarex Energy stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,009,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,130. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.46. Cimarex Energy Co has a fifty-two week low of $37.19 and a fifty-two week high of $76.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is 10.81%.

In other news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 9,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $433,765.28. Also, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $119,600.00. Insiders have sold 14,067 shares of company stock worth $690,865 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on XEC. KeyCorp upped their target price on Cimarex Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “negative” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (down from $63.00) on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cimarex Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.94.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

