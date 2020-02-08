Ieq Capital LLC Takes Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after buying an additional 97,246 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 45.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 35,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 11,082 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth $225,000. Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 25.0% during the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 14,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.4% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 128,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,828,000 after purchasing an additional 11,045 shares during the last quarter.

GLD stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $147.79. 6,367,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,928,005. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.46. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $119.54 and a fifty-two week high of $149.68.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

