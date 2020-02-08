ImageCoin Price Tops $0.15 (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 8th. One ImageCoin coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00001540 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and Hotbit. ImageCoin has a market cap of $2.56 million and $1.25 million worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Axe (AXE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005723 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 44.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002141 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin Profile

IMG is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 17,950,391 coins and its circulating supply is 16,950,393 coins. ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com . ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @



Buying and Selling ImageCoin

ImageCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

