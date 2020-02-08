iMetal Resources (CVE:IMR) Trading Up 5.9%

iMetal Resources Inc (CVE:IMR) shares were up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, approximately 330,710 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 533,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00.

About iMetal Resources (CVE:IMR)

iMetal Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for precious and base metal resources. It owns the Gowganda West Project covering an area of 105 squares kilometers situated in Ontario; various claims in the Temagami North Property situated in north-eastern Ontario; Carheil property that covers an area of approximately 5,400 acres located in Quebec.

