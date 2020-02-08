Impax Asset Management Group’s (IPX) Add Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their add rating on shares of Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) in a report published on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON:IPX traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 372.50 ($4.90). 119,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,587. The stock has a market cap of $485.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79. Impax Asset Management Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 200 ($2.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 410 ($5.39). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 383.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 292.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.92.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This is a positive change from Impax Asset Management Group’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. Impax Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is 0.50%.

In other Impax Asset Management Group news, insider Charlie Ridge sold 28,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 350 ($4.60), for a total transaction of £99,165.50 ($130,446.59).

Impax Asset Management Group Company Profile

Impax Asset Management Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

