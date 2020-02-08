Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Given Neutral Rating at Bank of America

Bank of America reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $82.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Incyte currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.45.

Get Incyte alerts:

NASDAQ:INCY traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 843,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,227. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Incyte has a 52-week low of $71.84 and a 52-week high of $96.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.36 and a 200-day moving average of $82.23.

In other news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 2,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $192,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.46, for a total transaction of $216,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,813,923.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 44,642 shares of company stock valued at $4,147,155 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INCY. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 617.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.