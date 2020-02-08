InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Trading 7.4% Higher

InfuSystem Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU)’s share price traded up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.91 and last traded at $9.90, 268,576 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 293% from the average session volume of 68,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.22.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.49 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INFU. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in InfuSystem by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in InfuSystem in the fourth quarter valued at about $675,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in InfuSystem by 4.3% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 360,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter.

InfuSystem Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

