ING Groep (AMS:INGA) Given a €12.10 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.10 ($14.07) target price on ING Groep (AMS:INGA) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

INGA has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.50 ($15.70) target price on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a €12.50 ($14.53) price target on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €12.50 ($14.53) price objective on ING Groep and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €12.32 ($14.32).

ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of €13.52 ($15.72) and a fifty-two week high of €16.69 ($19.41).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

