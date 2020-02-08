Ingevity’s (NGVT) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $111.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NGVT. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Ingevity from $100.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Ingevity to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Ingevity from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Ingevity from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $108.67.

Shares of NGVT stock traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.84. 702,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.39. Ingevity has a one year low of $62.53 and a one year high of $120.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.11.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. Ingevity had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 51.91%. The business had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ingevity will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ingevity news, CFO John C. Fortson acquired 2,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.50 per share, for a total transaction of $149,995.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,745,105. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO D Michael Wilson acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.12 per share, for a total transaction of $488,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingevity by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,799,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,725,000 after purchasing an additional 48,589 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Ingevity by 9.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,017,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,305,000 after purchasing an additional 83,898 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingevity by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 821,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,764,000 after purchasing an additional 36,975 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingevity by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,718 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingevity by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 516,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,135,000 after purchasing an additional 26,564 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

