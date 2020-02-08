INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

INMB has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of INmune Bio in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of INmune Bio in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Get INmune Bio alerts:

INMB stock opened at $4.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 16.83 and a current ratio of 16.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.64. INmune Bio has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $11.50.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.09). As a group, analysts anticipate that INmune Bio will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Linda F. Powers sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $1,012,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,000 shares in the company, valued at $966,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in INmune Bio stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of INmune Bio Inc (NASDAQ:INMB) by 1,556.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in INmune Bio were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About INmune Bio

INmune Bio Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on engineering and harnessing the innate immune system to treat the patient's cancer. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat diseases comprising hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Its development programs include INKmune, which focuses on treating women with relapse refractory ovarian carcinoma; and INB03 that treats patients with advanced cancers with elevated biomarkers of inflammation, including elevated levels of myeloid derived suppressor cells in their blood.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for INmune Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INmune Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.