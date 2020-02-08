Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on INO. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:INO traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.19. 4,320,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,422,036. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $5.95. The company has a market capitalization of $333.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 179.91% and a negative net margin of 1,809.64%. The company had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jong Joseph Kim purchased 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.11 per share, with a total value of $69,975.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,707 shares in the company, valued at $3,423,198.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INO. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,584,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,130,000 after purchasing an additional 362,276 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,708,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,665,000 after purchasing an additional 335,356 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,156,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,571,000 after purchasing an additional 272,250 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,156,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,571,000 after purchasing an additional 272,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 255.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 156,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 112,800 shares in the last quarter. 45.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

