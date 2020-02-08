Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) in a report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $100.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on IPHI. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Inphi from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Inphi from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Inphi in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Inphi in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Inphi from $77.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.33.

Get Inphi alerts:

IPHI stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.39. 579,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 892,005. The company has a current ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Inphi has a 52-week low of $38.11 and a 52-week high of $93.58. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.97 and its 200-day moving average is $68.69.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.44. Inphi had a negative net margin of 19.94% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $102.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Inphi will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William J. Ruehle sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $210,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,578.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ron Torten sold 3,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $226,908.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,960 shares of company stock valued at $4,032,553 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPHI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Inphi in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Inphi in the first quarter valued at $30,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Inphi by 26.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 9,812 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inphi in the second quarter valued at $634,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inphi by 83.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 17,397 shares during the period.

About Inphi

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Inphi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inphi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.