Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.42-$0.52 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $130.4-$134.4, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $119.08 million.Inphi also updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.42-0.52 EPS.

NYSE IPHI traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 579,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,001. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.81 and a 200 day moving average of $68.58. Inphi has a twelve month low of $38.11 and a twelve month high of $93.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.86, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Get Inphi alerts:

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.44. Inphi had a negative net margin of 19.94% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $102.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Inphi’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Inphi will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IPHI shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Inphi from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Inphi from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Inphi from $77.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Inphi and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inphi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Inphi presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.33.

In other Inphi news, Director Chenming Hu sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $497,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,650,713. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ford Tamer sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $2,726,900.00. Insiders sold 54,960 shares of company stock valued at $4,032,553 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Inphi

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Inphi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inphi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.