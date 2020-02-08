Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of INPX stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.97. 810,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,185,172. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Inpixon has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $94.05.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Inpixon stock. Sabby Management LLC boosted its holdings in Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) by 295.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,360,220 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,764,016 shares during the period. Sabby Management LLC owned approximately 3.56% of Inpixon worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Inpixon, through its subsidiaries, provides big data analytics and location based products and related services for the cyber-security and Internet of things markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Indoor Positioning Analytics and Infrastructure. The Indoor Positioning Analytics segment offers various products and services, which are delivered on premise or in the Cloud, as well as hosted Software-as-a-Service based solutions.

