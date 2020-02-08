Inscription Capital LLC Has $2.51 Million Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Inscription Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,497 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.1% of Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,135,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,423,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,467 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,510,611 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $985,027,000 after purchasing an additional 31,166 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,722,521 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $863,699,000 after purchasing an additional 49,791 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,323,288 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $725,740,000 after purchasing an additional 74,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,040,109 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $473,346,000 after purchasing an additional 49,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Loop Capital reissued a “positive” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.65.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at $58,641,068.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HD opened at $237.30 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $179.52 and a 12-month high of $239.53. The company has a market capitalization of $258.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $226.26 and its 200-day moving average is $224.49.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

