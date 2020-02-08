Insights Network (INSTAR) Price Up 34.7% This Week

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded up 11.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. Insights Network has a total market cap of $2.57 million and $21,806.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insights Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0177 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Bancor Network and IDEX. During the last seven days, Insights Network has traded up 34.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00039125 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $582.00 or 0.05908641 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded up 112.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005007 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00024292 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00129276 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00038895 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003121 BTC.

Insights Network Profile

Insights Network is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. Insights Network’s total supply is 229,374,136 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,103,887 tokens. Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken

Insights Network Token Trading

Insights Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insights Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

