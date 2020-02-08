Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target Raised to C$158.00 at CIBC

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$145.00 to C$158.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$132.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$137.00 to C$149.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$138.00 to C$151.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$151.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$150.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$145.09.

IFC traded down C$0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$153.16. The stock had a trading volume of 305,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,253. The company has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion and a PE ratio of 29.90. Intact Financial has a twelve month low of C$107.00 and a twelve month high of C$155.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.01, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$143.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$134.65.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.72 by C$0.19. The firm had revenue of C$2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.64 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intact Financial will post 8.0699999 EPS for the current year.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

