Intelsat (NYSE:I) Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Intelsat (NYSE:I) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI cut Intelsat from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James raised Intelsat from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Intelsat from $20.00 to $3.90 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Intelsat from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Intelsat from $22.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.99.

NYSE:I traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.75. 23,653,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,775,619. Intelsat has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $27.29. The company has a market capitalization of $516.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intelsat by 101.7% during the third quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 706,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,097,000 after buying an additional 356,000 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Intelsat in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,470,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intelsat in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,324,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Intelsat by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 559,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 162,196 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Intelsat during the 4th quarter worth about $1,033,000. Institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Intelsat Company Profile

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

