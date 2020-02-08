Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Shares Down 4.9%

Interfor Corp (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) shares traded down 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.27 and last traded at $11.27, 148 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 70% from the average session volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.85.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IFSPF shares. CIBC set a $15.00 target price on shares of Interfor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Interfor in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.77.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers wooden products for appearance timbers, decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

