Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Internap from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.20.

Get Internap alerts:

NASDAQ INAP traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.96. 245,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,527. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.85. Internap has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $6.62. The firm has a market cap of $27.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.93.

Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The information technology services provider reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $72.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.66 million. Equities analysts expect that Internap will post -3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INAP. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Internap by 371.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 98,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 77,470 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Internap by 320.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 87,123 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Internap during the 2nd quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Internap by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 426,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 144,457 shares in the last quarter. 56.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Internap Company Profile

Internap Corp. engages in the provision of information technology infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: INAP US and INAP INTL. The INAP US segment consists of U. S. Colocation, U. S. Cloud, and U. S. Network services based in the United States. The INAP INTL segment consists of these same services based in countries other than the United States, and Ubersmith.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Internap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Internap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.