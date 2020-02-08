Internet of Things (CVE:ITT) Stock Price Down 50%

Internet of Things Inc (CVE:ITT) dropped 50% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, approximately 106,100 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 772,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and a PE ratio of -0.91.

About Internet of Things (CVE:ITT)

Internet of Things Inc operates as an Internet of Things (IoT) technology accelerator and industry acquisition company. The company focuses on accelerating IoT-based technology companies, and the development and implementation of disruptive IoT-based solutions. The company was formerly known as HTN, Inc and changed its name to Internet of Things Inc in January 2015.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Internet of Things Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Internet of Things and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.