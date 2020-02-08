Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) Given a €2.60 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €2.60 ($3.02) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €2.40 ($2.79) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.68 ($3.12) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €1.70 ($1.98) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.20 ($2.56) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.40 ($2.79) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intesa Sanpaolo presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €2.32 ($2.70).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a twelve month low of €2.39 ($2.78) and a twelve month high of €3.23 ($3.76).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

