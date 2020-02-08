Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $16.36

Intesa Sanpaolo Spa (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.36 and last traded at $16.28, with a volume of 68579 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.16.

ISNPY has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $47.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.61.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.