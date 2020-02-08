Invesco BLDRS Europe Select ADR Index Fund (NYSEARCA:ADRU) Trading Up 0.2%

Invesco BLDRS Europe Select ADR Index Fund (NYSEARCA:ADRU)’s share price was up 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.53 and last traded at $21.28, approximately 1 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.25.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.90.

