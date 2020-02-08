Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,023 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCK. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 25,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 170,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 154,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSCK stock opened at $21.28 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.09 and a 52-week high of $21.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.30.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%.

Featured Article: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.