Invesco BulletShares 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMM) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMM)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.19 and last traded at $25.19, 2 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.22.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.14.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%.

