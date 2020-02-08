Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Sets New 52-Week High at $23.67

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.67 and last traded at $23.67, with a volume of 3617 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.62.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.83.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1482 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.51%.
About Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)
PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.
