Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Sets New 52-Week High at $23.67

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.67 and last traded at $23.67, with a volume of 3617 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.62.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.83.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1482 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.51%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCEF. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,408,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $851,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the third quarter valued at $717,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 72,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 25,925 shares during the period. Finally, Madrona Funds LLC acquired a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the third quarter valued at $491,000.

About Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

