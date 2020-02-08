Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PSL) Shares Up 0.4%

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PSL) shot up 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $74.17 and last traded at $74.14, 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 17,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.84.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.10.

