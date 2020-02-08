Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PIZ) Shares Up 0.7%

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PIZ)’s stock price shot up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.70 and last traded at $29.70, 2,600 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 34,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.50.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.17 and a 200-day moving average of $27.58.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.