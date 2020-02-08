Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PFI) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $39.52

Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PFI) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.52 and traded as high as $41.25. Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF shares last traded at $41.25, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 6,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Intl Fcstone Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 10,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 79,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after buying an additional 14,602 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares Dynamic Financial Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Financial Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

