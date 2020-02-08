Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) Trading Down 2%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) shares were down 2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $71.22 and last traded at $71.22, approximately 437 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 3,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.69.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.66.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) by 682.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,656 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 2.38% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.

