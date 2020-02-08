IoTeX (IOTX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $28.57 Million

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. During the last week, IoTeX has traded up 26.1% against the US dollar. One IoTeX token can now be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges including Coineal, Binance, Kucoin and Bilaxy. IoTeX has a market cap of $28.57 million and $4.02 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About IoTeX

IoTeX is a token. It launched on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,400,000,010 tokens. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io . IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling IoTeX

IoTeX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin, Coineal, Bilaxy, Gate.io, Binance and Bgogo. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

