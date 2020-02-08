IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised IQIYI from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut IQIYI from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC raised IQIYI from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut IQIYI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, CLSA raised their target price on IQIYI to in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.48.

NASDAQ:IQ traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $24.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,130,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,660,090. The stock has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.22. IQIYI has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $29.18.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($5.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($4.30). The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion. IQIYI had a negative return on equity of 72.51% and a negative net margin of 39.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IQIYI will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in IQIYI by 286.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 99,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 73,856 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in IQIYI by 10.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 336,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,943,000 after purchasing an additional 30,670 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in IQIYI during the second quarter valued at about $255,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in IQIYI during the second quarter valued at about $3,924,000. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in IQIYI by 50.7% during the third quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. 24.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

