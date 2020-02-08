IRISnet (IRIS) Market Cap Achieves $15.21 Million

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. One IRISnet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0270 or 0.00000274 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. IRISnet has a market capitalization of $15.21 million and $7.97 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, IRISnet has traded 24.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.25 or 0.03438429 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010152 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00219413 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00034957 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00130263 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

IRISnet Profile

IRISnet’s total supply is 2,005,889,545 coins and its circulating supply is 563,737,506 coins. IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org . IRISnet’s official message board is medium.com/irisnet-blog . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork

IRISnet Coin Trading

IRISnet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IRISnet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IRISnet using one of the exchanges listed above.

