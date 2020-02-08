iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $258.05 Million

Brokerages predict that iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) will report $258.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for iRobot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $245.43 million to $264.52 million. iRobot posted sales of $237.66 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iRobot will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover iRobot.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. iRobot had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $426.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on IRBT shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of iRobot in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of iRobot from $85.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of iRobot in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of iRobot from $69.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.99.

IRBT stock traded down $3.06 on Tuesday, hitting $54.76. 2,914,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,610,017. iRobot has a 1-year low of $42.41 and a 1-year high of $132.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.36 and a 200-day moving average of $56.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iRobot by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,285,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,747,000 after acquiring an additional 267,663 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iRobot by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 951,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,673,000 after acquiring an additional 369,466 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of iRobot by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 822,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,638,000 after acquiring an additional 38,039 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in shares of iRobot by 215.9% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 401,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,341,000 after acquiring an additional 274,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iRobot by 573.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 313,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,823,000 after acquiring an additional 380,297 shares in the last quarter.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

