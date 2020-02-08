iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
IRBT has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $51.00 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of iRobot in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of iRobot in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Northland Securities started coverage on iRobot in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised iRobot from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded iRobot from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. iRobot currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.99.
IRBT stock traded down $3.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.76. 2,883,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,613,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.06. iRobot has a 12 month low of $42.41 and a 12 month high of $132.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.47.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in iRobot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in iRobot by 1,269.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iRobot by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in iRobot by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in iRobot by 712.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period.
About iRobot
iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.
Read More: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?
Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.