iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

IRBT has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $51.00 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of iRobot in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of iRobot in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Northland Securities started coverage on iRobot in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised iRobot from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded iRobot from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. iRobot currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.99.

IRBT stock traded down $3.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.76. 2,883,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,613,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.06. iRobot has a 12 month low of $42.41 and a 12 month high of $132.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.47.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. iRobot had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $426.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that iRobot will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in iRobot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in iRobot by 1,269.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iRobot by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in iRobot by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in iRobot by 712.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

