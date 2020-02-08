iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. iRobot had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $426.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. iRobot updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.70-2.30 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $0.55-1.15 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRBT traded down $3.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.76. 2,883,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,613,347. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.93. iRobot has a 52-week low of $42.41 and a 52-week high of $132.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.06.

IRBT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on iRobot in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down from $64.00) on shares of iRobot in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America downgraded iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James upgraded iRobot from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of iRobot in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. iRobot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.99.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

