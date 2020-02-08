iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Heritage Wealth Advisors’ 4th Largest Position

Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 582,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,527 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 5.0% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $38,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 21,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.74. 6,182,559 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.57. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.