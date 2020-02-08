iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) is S. R. Schill & Associates’ 5th Largest Position

S. R. Schill & Associates reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,738 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $7,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 342,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,472,000 after purchasing an additional 29,277 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 572.6% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 5,045 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $507,000.

BATS:EFV traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.73. 484,233 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.10.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

